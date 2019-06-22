First Cricket
ZIM in NED | 2nd ODI Jun 21, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 27 Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Lord's, London
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bowling will decide Australia vs England clash, says Allan Border

Legendary Australian Allan Border has suggested bowling will be the difference maker when the two Ashes rivals clash in the World Cup. He has also said Nathan Lyon should be included going forward.

Reuters, Jun 22, 2019 16:13:44 IST

London: Bowling will be decisive when Australia meet England at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday and the reigning champions should consider giving spinner Nathan Lyon a runout at some point in the round-robin stage, former captain Allan Border has said.

Australia currently top the standings from New Zealand with England in third place after the hosts lost by 20 runs to Sri Lanka on Friday, undone by some brilliant pace bowling from the evergreen Lasith Malinga.

File image of Nathan Lyon. AFP

File image of Nathan Lyon. AFP

Border, who helped Australia to victory over England in the 1987 final, said Aaron Finch’s side were building nicely and he could not wait for the resumption of cricket’s oldest international rivalry at Lord’s in midweek.

“Rivalries run deep and bragging rights are up for grabs ahead of the semi-finals,” Border told ICC media.

“It’s going to be a good assessment for both teams in terms of where they’re at. England are playing this gung-ho form of cricket and are red-hot favourites.

“The game will be won and lost in the bowling. If Australia can hold their ground against the onslaught and put pressure back on England, that’ll be key.

“Both sides have potential to post big scores, so whoever takes those opportunities will win.”

In left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc, Australia have the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament but Border felt off-spinner Lyon, the only unused player in the squad, might give the five-times champions an extra edge.

“The full 100-over performance hasn’t been there quite yet, and I’ve just got a little voice at the back of my head saying ‘try Nathan Lyon in a couple of these games,’” he added.

“He’s a wicket-taker and knows how to get people out. Test bowling is obviously different, but Lyon is a good attacking bowler and gets lots of revs on the ball.

“The mindset of players now is to really attack the opposition spinner, and it can go two ways, but the other side of the coin is that to win this tournament you’re probably going to need to have more of an attacking mindset so that you can limit the opposition.”

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa got the nod ahead of Lyon in the matches against India, when he went 0-50 in six overs, and Bangladesh, when he conceded 68 runs for his solitary wicket.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 16:13:44 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
