India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled for form and discipline ever since he injured his back during the ODI series in England in 2018.

After encountering a horrific 2018, where he managed just 11 wickets in 14 ODIs, the 29-year-old bounced back in style with 19 wickets in 10 ODIs this year. However, the Meerut-born pacer, who had won the Purple Cap on previous two occasions in IPL, was far from his best in the T20 league.

Bhuvneshwar grabbed 13 scalps in 15 matches with an economy rate of 7.81 and at an average of 35.46 as Sunrisers Hydebrabad lost to Delhi Capitals in the eliminator. The pacer's lack of form has been a worry for Indian fans with the World up fast approaching.

But Bhuvneshwar, in an interview with Times of India, expressed that he's happy with how things are "going at the moment" and added that the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and him can make an impact on any kind of surface and condition.

"Each one of us has our own strengths that we bring to the bowling unit. It is always a good thing that whoever is getting a chance in the playing XI has been performing well. As a bowling unit — we back ourselves to do well in any conditions," Bhuvneshwar told TOI.

The 2019 World Cup will be Bhuvneshwar's second participation in the mega event and the experienced fast bowler feels the key for bowlers in England will be executing their plans properly.

"I agree that pitches in England in the last few years have been flat, but teams will be wary of India's bowling unit since we can be potent both at the start and at the death. It will all boil down to how we execute the plans on the given day," he said.

While there were talks of work load management for pacers during IPL 2019, Bhuvneshwar said that the T20 league has given players the much-needed practice ahead of the mega showdown while helping him to be in a "good rhythm".

