The BCCI is keeping an eye on Kedar Jadhav's fitness as the ICC World Cup 2019 draws closer, and will likely take a call on his participation in the tournament in the next week, possibly even on the day the Indian team is scheduled to depart for the United Kingdom.

According to a report on Cricketnext, a BCCI official has stated that the team is keeping a watch on Jadhav's fitness after the batting all-rounder injured his shoulder while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Jadhav's left shoulder is currently in a sling, and Patrick Farhart — physio with the Indian team — is observing his progress on a day-to-day basis.

"The BCCI national selectors have been kept apprised of Jadhav’s recovery process on a day-to-day basis. They are keeping a very close eye on his fitness in conjunction with physio Farhart. It’s too early to say whether Jadhav will be fit enough to take part in the tournament but call on that will be taken next week, probably as late as the departure date of the Indian team which is May 22," said a BCCI source in the report.

According to ICC rules, the MSK Prasad-led selection panel can make changes to their squad by 23 May and not a day beyond. Among the players kept on standby in case of a last-minute replacement are Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma. The selectors though, are primarily looking at Rayudu and Patel as his replacement should Jadhav's shoulder not heal on time.

After reaching the United Kingdom, the Indian team is scheduled to participate in two warm-up fixtures — against New Zealand and Bangladesh on 25 and 28 May respectively — before getting their campaign off to a start against South Africa at Southampton.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here