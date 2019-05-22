First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Africa Qualifier | Match 10 May 22, 2019
GHA vs NIG
Nigeria beat Ghana by 28 runs
ICC WT20 Africa Qualifier | Match 9 May 21, 2019
KEN vs GHA
Kenya beat Ghana by 53 runs
ICC WT20 Africa Qualifier May 23, 2019
BOT vs KEN
Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala
ICC WT20 Africa Qualifier May 23, 2019
NIG vs NAM
Lugogo Stadium, Kampala
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan enters tournament as No 1 all-rounder, no Indians in top 10

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday jumped to the top of the latest ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders, which doesn't feature a single Indian in the top-10 chart.

Press Trust of India, May 22, 2019 17:19:17 IST

Dubai: Senior Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday jumped to the top of the latest ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders, which doesn't feature a single Indian in the top-10 chart.

File picture of Shakib Al Hasan. Reuters

File image of Shakib Al Hasan. Reuters

Shakib, 32, grabbed the top spot just ahead of the ODI World Cup after showcasing fine form during the tri-nation series in Ireland, which Bangladesh famously won to claim their first title in a multi-nation tournament.

In the three matches of the series, Shakib totalled 140 runs, including two unbeaten half-centuries and also picked up two wickets.

Shakib now has 359 points, 20 clear of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, the previous holder of the top ranking, who has now slipped to No. 2.

Rashid's Afghanistan team-mate Mohammad Nabi completes the top three, with 319 points.

Pakistan are the only other team to have two players in the top 10, with Imad Wasim at No. 4 and Mohammad Hafeez claiming the seventh spot.

They are separated by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (No.5) and England's Chris Woakes, who leapfrogged four places to No. 6.

West Indies captain Jason Holder is their top-ranked all-rounder at number eight spot followed by Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka.

England's Ben Stokes missed out on the top 10 by one spot, finishing eight points behind Mathews.

Kedar Jadhav, who is part of India's World Cup team and is recovering from a shoulder injury, is the best-placed Indian at joint 12th spot alongside South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo and Moeen Ali of England.

Hardik Pandya completes the top 20 list.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 17:19:18 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC ODI Rankings, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all