After being on the receiving end of the fans' ire, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was forced to tweak the colour scheme of its team's World Cup jersey, adding a hint of red to the previously all-green kit.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the BCB approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek their approval before making the change.

The red and green are the two colours in Bangladesh national flag. The jersey without the red was not received well among the faithful, who made no qualms about their disapproval on social media.

The report also added that the BCB president Nazmul Hassan said, "After the jersey unveiling yesterday, I sat with the board directors to look at the jersey again. Someone spotted the lack of red in the jersey. We have now decided to add the red to our jersey."

"Initially, it was the ICC who told us not to have the red in our jersey," Hassan said, adding, "we have a separate jersey, completely red (with white lettering), for some of the other games."

The new jersey has a red patch along the middle of the shirt with the team's name written on it in white.

Before the World Cup, Bangladesh are due to play a tri-series against hosts Ireland and West Indies. The quadrennial event begins on 30 May in England and Bangladesh start their campaign against South Africa on 2 June.

