First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 31 Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
IPL Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh name uncapped Abu Jayed in 15-member squad; Mashrafe Mortaza to lead side

Uncapped pace bowler Abu Jayed got the nod as Bangladesh named an otherwise experienced 15-man squad for the cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India, Apr 16, 2019 14:53:50 IST

Dhaka: Uncapped pace bowler Abu Jayed got the nod as Bangladesh named an otherwise experienced 15-man squad for the cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

File image of Bangladesh captain (L) Masharafe Mortaza and coach Steve Rhodes. AFP

File image of Bangladesh captain (L) Masharafe Mortaza and coach Steve Rhodes. AFP

Jayed, 25, made his Test debut last year and has played three T20s for Bangladesh, but is yet to take part in a 50-over international.

Batsman Mosaddek Hossain, who last played for Bangladesh at the Asian Cup in September, was also recalled for the World Cup in England and Wales starting next month.

"Since the World Cup will be held in difficult (unfamiliar) conditions in the UK we wanted to value the experience of our players," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 14:53:50 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all