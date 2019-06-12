First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes optimistic of injured Shakib Al Hasan's recovery ahead of West Indies clash

Shakib strained a muscle in his left thigh while batting against England in Cardiff last week, but fought past the pain to make 121 runs as Bangladesh lost by 106 runs.

Reuters, Jun 12, 2019 16:13:37 IST

Bangladesh are optimistic that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will recover from a thigh injury in time for Monday’s World Cup match against West Indies in Taunton, their coach Steve Rhodes has said.

Shakib strained a muscle in his left thigh while batting against England in Cardiff last week, but fought past the pain to make 121 runs. AP

Shakib strained a muscle in his left thigh while batting against England last week, but fought past the pain to make 121 runs. AP

Shakib strained a muscle in his left thigh while batting against England in Cardiff last week, but fought past the pain to make 121 runs as Bangladesh lost by 106 runs.

The 32-year old, who has scored 260 runs at the tournament so far, was a doubt for Tuesday’s match against Sri Lanka, which was subsequently abandoned, and Rhodes is confident the extra week’s rest will do him good.

“He picked up a little injury in that game against England and he fought on and battled on and played extremely well with an injury,” Rhodes told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’re very, very optimistic that with the treatment he will get this week he can recover well and play in that next game against West Indies.”

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 16:13:37 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Sports, Steve Rhodes, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, West Indies Vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all