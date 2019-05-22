First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SCO | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 35 runs (D/L method)
AFG in IRE | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 126 runs
ICC WT20 Africa Qualifier May 22, 2019
BOT vs NAM
Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala
ICC WT20 Africa Qualifier May 22, 2019
UGA vs KEN
Lugogo Stadium, Kampala
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza urges caution on hopes for mega event

Bangladesh start the World Cup race with a bracing fixture against South Africa, New Zealand and top-ranked hosts England in their first three matches and captain Mortaza has asked for patience from the fans.

Agence France-Presse, May 22, 2019 14:22:12 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has poured cold water on fan hopes for this month's World Cup, warning that the seventh-ranked team was facing an uphill battle in the group stage.

Supporters were jubilant after a tri-nation series win against Ireland and West Indies on the weekend handed Bangladesh its first ever multi-team tournament trophy.

File image of Mashrafe Mortaza. AFP

File image of Mashrafe Mortaza. AFP

But Mashrafe's side start the Cup race with a bracing fixture against South Africa, New Zealand and top-ranked hosts England in their first three matches.

"It will be difficult for us because our opponents in the opening three games are extremely strong," Mashrafe told reporters late Tuesday before heading to England.

"To get a positive result against them won't be easy." Bangladesh twice beat eighth-ranked West Indies in the tri-nation warmup tournament, including in Friday's final.

Mashrafe said the win had heightened expectations of Bangladesh fans, along with other recent triumphs including the side's semi-finals appearance at the 2017 Champions Trophy.

"In the last five to seven years, people have started to come to watch us with expectations that we will win," he said.

"All I can say is that the World Cup will be a different ball game. If you follow cricket in England, you will see that a lot of runs are scored. It will need a different approach."

Bangladesh hope to at least match their previous best performance in a World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals in 2015.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 14:22:12 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mashrafe Mortaza, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all