ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia's Steve Smith downplays injury scare after landing heavily on elbow during IPL game

Smith said he is not yet able to throw with full force and has had to take close fielding positions in the IPL this season, although that aspect of his game is fast improving.

Reuters, Apr 30, 2019 22:47:25 IST

Steve Smith said his elbow was fine after landing on it heavily despite still recovering from surgery, as he prepares for his final Indian Premier League (IPL) game of the season before joining Australia’s World Cup squad.

Rajasthan Royals captain Smith took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss compatriot David Warner, but in the process gave the Australian camp a scare when he appeared to injure his elbow again.

He received medical treatment and returned to bat as the Royals chased down the target to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad with five balls to spare.

Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals takes the catch to dismiss David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 45 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on the 27th April 2019 Photo by: Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Steve Smith landed on his elbow after taking a catch to dismiss David Warner. Sportzpics

“I just landed on it quite heavily, more heavily than I had landed on it previously,” Smith told reporters ahead of his side’s game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Former Australian captain Smith underwent an operation in January to repair a ligament in his right elbow while he was serving his 12-month international ban for ball tampering that ended last month.

“From the surgery I have still got some scar tissue and stuff in there, and just the impact of the landing affected it a little bit. But there is nothing wrong with it - all good.”

The 29-year-old has shown signs of returning to his best with two fifties in his last four innings for the Royals in the IPL.

“The start of the tournament did not go as well as I would have liked,” he said. “But I think the more I have padded up, the better I have felt as the tournament has gone on. I’ve been able to contribute to a couple of wins in the last two matches and felt very good.”

Smith said he is not yet able to throw with full force and has had to take close fielding positions in the IPL this season, although that aspect of his game is fast improving.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 23:19:31 IST

