ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia's Nathan Lyon says it is England's title to lose ahead of semi-final clash
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon says his side will be the underdogs when they face hosts England in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.
“They have been the No. 1 team for a couple of years now. They should be going into this World Cup as favourites. It’s all on them,” said Lyon.
File image of Nathan Lyon. AFP
“It’s their World Cup to lose if you ask me. We have got nothing to lose, only got stuff to gain.”
The 31-year-old said the Australians were on the verge of “something special” and that they would make sure they were fully prepared for Thursday’s semi at Edgbaston.
“Every time you play against England, you want to compete hard against them and try and come out on the top. Obviously their side is full of absolute superstars, and we are definitely going in as underdogs,” Lyon said.
Updated Date:
Jul 08, 2019 16:05:41 IST
