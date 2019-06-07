First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 7 Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 8 Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
India beat South Africa by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey looks forward to clash against India and 'calm' MS Dhoni

"Playing against him (Dhoni) in India and Australia, he's very calm. He always gives himself a chance to finish off the game," Carey was quoted as saying by the ICC's official website.

Press Trust of India, Jun 07, 2019 11:50:38 IST

Nervous to start with at his maiden World Cup, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey says he now cannot wait to challenge India, especially Mahendra Singh Dhoni, when the two sides clash on Sunday in London.

Carey's 55-ball 45 was good support to Nathan Coulter-Nile's 60-ball 92 in Australia's 15-run win over the West Indies in Nottingham on Thursday.

Alex Carey scored a crucial 45 for Australia. AFP

Alex Carey scored a crucial 45 for Australia. AFP

The early nerves of playing at a big tournament taken care of by that effort, Carey made some confident statements about the match against India.

"Playing against him (Dhoni) in India and Australia, he's very calm. He always gives himself a chance to finish off the game," Carey was quoted as saying by the ICC's official website.

"He gives himself time out in the middle. They're pretty calm heads, they give themselves a chance to finish off an innings.

"It's a World Cup, so I didn't know too much what to expect. Rolling to the first game in the bus and seeing all the crowd gave me some goosebumps. I thought it was a pretty cool feeling."

Reflecting on his performance against the West Indies, the 27-year-old said it helped that he was batting with Steve Smith at the other end.

"I gave myself a fair bit of time to get my innings going. Speaking to Smudge (Steve Smith) there was plenty of time left on the board.

"It was a matter of trying to absorb a bit of pressure, just bat and scrap through as many as we could."

Despite being the less experienced of the two, Carey said Smith didn't give him any particular advice on how to turn things around after Australia had been reduced to 79/5 at one stage. The defending champions recovered to post 288.

"I suppose when I was two off 23 balls he gave me no indication I was doing something wrong, backing up what I was trying to do out there.

"There was no pressure from him, so we were fine just going together. I think we know at Trent Bridge, if we give ourselves a bit of time we can score freely," he said.

"I didn't think it was a bad thing at the time, I guess if you get out we're 80/6 I gave myself a bit of time to assess the conditions and give the tail a chance," he added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 11:50:38 IST

Tags : Alex Carey, Australia Vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Australia, Mitchell Starc, MS Dhoni, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Coulter-Nile Half Century, Nathan Coulter-Nile Innings, Stats, Stats Wrap, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all