ICC CWC | Match 3 Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile issues warning to West Indies, says they will give 'taste of own medicine'

Australia have warned Chris Gayle and company to be ready for for chin music when it takes on West Indies in its second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 game at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

Press Trust of India, Jun 02, 2019 16:02:35 IST

Bristol: Australia have warned Chris Gayle and company to be ready for for 'chin music' when it takes on West Indies in its second ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 game at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile said they are ready to give West Indies a taste of its own medicine –bouncers –to keep Gayle and company in check.

File image of Nathan Coulter-Nile. Reuters

"You've got to give it (bowl bouncers) to the Windies, otherwise they just get on the front foot and pogo you everywhere," said the right-arm quick after Australia's seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in its World Cup opener on Saturday.

"We'll definitely give it to them –we give it to every team. You've got to use your two (permitted bouncers per over).

"The grounds are so small and the wickets are generally pretty flat, so you've got to use bouncers when you can," he added.

In Coulter-Nile, Mitchel Starc and Pat Cummins, Australia boast of a fiery pace battery.

Coulter-Nile's statement came close on the heels of West Indies' devastating fast-bowling display against Pakistan, bundling out the opposition for just 105 in 21.4 overs.

Coulter-Nile said Australian bowlers need to be aggressive upfront against a batsman of Gayle's calibre.

"Oh Starcy (Mitchell Starc) will knock his off pole out. It will be easy," he said jokingly about the 39-year-old Gayle.

"You know he's going to hit your good balls for four and hit your bad balls for six. Just keep as bowling as many good balls as you can we'll stick a few up him.

"I think you just need to be aggressive at him. He's still smacking them but he is getting older. I don't know if he's faced too much of Starcy and Paddy (Pat Cummins) recently but they're bowling quick. So we'll see how he handles that early," Coulter-Nile added.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 16:02:35 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Australia, Australian Cricket Team, Chris Gayle, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

