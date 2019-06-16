First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc says he wants to play all matches in showpiece tournament

In pole position at top of the table to make the World Cup semi-finals, Australia must be tempted to give their key pacer Mitchell Starc a break this week, but the fast bowler said he has no intention of resting.

Press Trust of India, Jun 16, 2019 14:14:58 IST

London: In pole position at top of the table to make the World Cup semi-finals, Australia must be tempted to give their key pacer Mitchell Starc a break this week, but the fast bowler said he has no intention of resting.

Starc, who is now joint number two on the all-time list of Australian World Cup wicket takers alongside Brett Lee, said he would not like to take a break considering that he is currently leading the chart with 13 wickets.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc celebrates after picking up a wicket. AFP

"If I'm fit I'd like to play all the games. It's not up to me but it's the World Cup. I definitely won't be putting my hand up to rest," Starc was quoted as saying by ICC website.

Australia have won four out of their five matches at the World Cup, losing just one so far.

Strac, who starred with figures of 4/55 during Australia's 87-run win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, said: "I'm just glad we won."

Asked about how he has managed to rise to the occasion throughout the tournament with similar breakthrough spells against West Indies and Pakistan, and now Sri Lanka, Starc said: "I do enjoy the challenge."

The pacer admitted having a higher economy rate than other bowlers but insisted that his aim was to provide breakthroughs for the team.

"It's the challenge at the death, that challenge of trying to win a game for your team or trying to defend a title, I really enjoy that. It's something I work really hard at and it's been a role I've done for a long time.

"My economy rate might be higher than others, but I'm there to make breakthroughs for the team," explained Starc.

"Test cricket is still the pinnacle for me but the fact I've kept it pretty simple in terms of my gameplay for white ball cricket has held me in good stead through World Cups," he added.

The Australian team's balance has got affected by the recent loss of Marcus Stoinis to injury, but Starc said the all-rounder was doing all he can just by being with team.

"Stoin's in great spirits, he's always got a smile on his face, I think that's why Justin Langer calls him the spirit of the team. He's a great team man who just wants to do well for his mates and be around so he's doing all he can," Starc added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 14:14:58 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


