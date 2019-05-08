First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia pacer Jhye Richardson out of tournament, Kane Richardson called up

Agence France-Presse, May 08, 2019 12:47:20 IST

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson was ruled out of the World Cup Wednesday after failing to recover from a dislocated shoulder, with namesake Kane Richardson replacing him.

He picked up the injury during Australia's series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in March, but was included in the squad for the World Cup in England starting later this month.

File image of Jhye Richardson. Reuters

But recent tests showed he would not be ready in time.

"This is obviously very disappointing news for the team and for Jhye, who has been exceptional throughout his rehabilitation process," said team physiotherapist David Beakley.

"After his most recent assessment and attempting to bowl in the nets, it was clear that Jhye was not progressing as fast as required.

"Therefore, in consultation with selectors, we made the decision to withdraw him from the squad."

Kane Richardson was called up to replace him, with long-time pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood, who has been put of action since January with a back injury, overlooked.

When the squad was announced last month, chief selector Trevor Hohns said the focus was on having Hazlewood ready for the Ashes Test series in England which begins in August.

He was instead named in Australia's one-day A squad, which will play games in England while the World Cup is on.

Australia World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

