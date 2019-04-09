First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia opt for retro kit for showpiece event in England and Wales

The colour scheme of Australia's World Cup 2019 kit is similar to the retro uniforms worn by the team in this year's ODI series against India which was played at home.

Asian News International, Apr 09, 2019 17:57:05 IST

Cricket Australia's apparel manufacturer unveiled Australia's World Cup uniform on Tuesday. The uniform is predominantly yellow, with a lime-green collar, while a thin green stripe runs down the sides of the pants.

The kit colour scheme is similar to the retro uniforms worn by Australia in this year's ODI series against India which was played in Australia.

The team, will yet again wear the retro uniforms after a fan-voted competition led to the 1999 World Cup kit being selected ahead of seven other uniforms.

Australia are the defending champions of the World Cup, as they won the tournament in 2015. It was their fifth title win (1987,1999,2003,2007 and 2015).

The team will go into the World Cup on the back of series victories against India and Pakistan. Australia defeated India 3-2 in India and they clean swept the series against Pakistan (5-0).

Australia takes on England and Sri Lanka in the warm-up fixtures before the World Cup on May 25 and 27.

Australia will play against Afghanistan in their opening fixture of the World Cup on 1 June.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 17:57:05 IST

