ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 7 May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
County Ground, Bristol
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia captain Aaron Finch says team is in great position as compared to 10 months ago

Australia could not have asked for a better preparation going into the World Cup, commencing on 30 May in UK, as they won both their warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka.

Press Trust of India, May 28, 2019 12:08:24 IST

Southampton: Australia have put behind a disappointing year, which saw them losing back-to-back series besides facing a ball-tampering scandal, and skipper Aaron Finch is relieved to see the team in great position at the moment as compared to 10 months ago.

File image of Aaron Finch. AP

The defending champions could not have asked for a better preparation going into the World Cup, commencing on 30 May in UK, as they won both their warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka.

"It is a great position to be in when compared to where we were ten months ago; it is great when guys keep jumping up to fill positions," Finch said after Monday's warm-up match here against Sri Lanka, which Australia won by five wickets.

The Australian team was in complete turmoil a year ago after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, involving Steve Smith and David Warner. The two batsman were handed a year-long ban from international cricket.

Australia also lost the ODI series against England and South Africa, and a home Test series against India for the first time ever.

This year, however, the Aussies managed to get their act together as they registered a come-from-behind 3-2 ODI series win against India, and then blanked Pakistan 5-0.

"We have been as a group since May 1, and we are still doing our basics really well," said Finch.

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 1 June in Bristol.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 12:08:24 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019​, ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Australia

