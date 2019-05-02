First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL | Match 49 Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
Match Abandoned
IPL May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
ENG in IRE May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia captain Aaron Finch says fired-up David Warner will dominate the tournament

Australia captain Aaron Finch believes David Warner will enter this year's World Cup desperate to prove himself as the disgraced batsman prepares to rejoin his teammates after a ball-tampering ban.

Agence France-Presse, May 02, 2019 10:22:28 IST

Sydney: Australia captain Aaron Finch believes David Warner will enter this year's World Cup desperate to prove himself as the disgraced batsman prepares to rejoin his teammates after a ball-tampering ban.

File image of David Warner in Australian colours. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@CricketAus

File image of David Warner in Australian colours. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@CricketAus

Warner has been in red-hot form in the India Premier League after completing a 12-month suspension for cheating, averaging 69.20 in 12 innings, including a century and eight fifties.

Finch expected the fiery batsman to also dominate on the international stage, providing a massive boost for Australia as the reigning champions chase a sixth World Cup trophy.

"He's coming back with a huge hunger, not just to perform well for his franchise, but to dominate international cricket again," Finch told Melbourne commercial radio Wednesday.

"When you have your dream taken away from you for 12 months, I can imagine there's something inside you that burns really strongly."

Finch said the ban, imposed after Warner masterminded the "Sandpaper-gate" scandal in Cape Town last year, had given the 32-year-old a chance to refresh his game.

"He's a super player, we know how destructive he can be," he said.

"I think having time off to spend with his family and get away from the game (was important)." Warner and former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was also banned over the cheating scandal, will officially rejoin the Australian squad for the first time at a training camp in Brisbane on Friday.

Finch did not expect any problems re-integrating them into the team, even though the former captain and deputy will have to defer to a new leadership team. He said he would consult the pair about on-field tactics.

"I'll be using them as much as I can tactically because they've both captained a lot of cricket and are very good captains on the field," he said.

"It would be really naive of me not to lean on them." Finch also revealed he feared for his own spot on the team after a recent barren run, although he believed he had now returned to form.

"In the back of your mind you're thinking, 'Gee, the World Cup isn't far away, as a captain I could be left out of the squad'," he said.

"Then you start putting unrealistic pressure on yourself to perform." Finch had an unsuccessful spell in the Test side last year, averaging 27.80 in five matches, and conceded that at 32 his career in the long-form game was over.

"My chances to play Test cricket again have probably slipped away," he said.

"I'm still very grateful for the opportunity... I'm OK with that because I gave it everything I could.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 10:22:28 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australian Cricket Team, Cricket World Cup 2019, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Premier League, Steve Smith, World Cup 2019 Australia

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all