ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia captain Aaron Finch hints at starting with spinners in initial overs against Afghanistan

Australia skipper Aaron Finch, like South Africa's Imran Tahir, could start with a spin in initial overs in their first World Cup match against Afghanistan.

Asian News International, May 31, 2019 19:48:45 IST

Melbourne: Australia skipper Aaron Finch, like South Africa's Imran Tahir, could start with a spin in initial overs in their first World Cup match against Afghanistan.

In the inaugural match played between England and South Africa, Tahir bowled the first over of the game and took a wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on the second ball of the over.

Aaron Finch has already experimented Zampa and Maxwell, as he brought Zampa in the sixth over during their first warm-up match against England. Reuters

Aaron Finch has already experimented Zampa and Maxwell, as he brought Zampa in the sixth over during their first warm-up match against England and Maxwell bowled the 11th over in the second warm-up match which they played against Sri Lanka. Australia won both the warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

"Zampa has done it in the Big Bash quite a bit and T20s, he hasn't done it for Australia as much but he did a great job the other day. He bowls stump to stump which is a huge advantage for a leg spinner," Cricket.com.au quoted Aaron Finch as saying.

Although Aussies are known for their fast bowling abilities, the skipper wants to experiment with the spin bowling attack in the World Cup to take wickets.

Apart from Zampa and Maxwell, Lyon will be there to strengthen the spin attack for Australia side. Whereas, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson will have responsibility for the pace attack.

Australia will play their first match against Afghanistan on 1 June at Bristol.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 19:48:45 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

