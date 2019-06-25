South Africa and Afghanistan are already out of the competition and we have 14 matches remaining in the league stage with still eight teams fighting to make it to the semis of this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup. Let’s have a look at what each team needs to do make it to the final four.

New Zealand



Remaining matches: Pakistan, Australia, England

What do they need to do qualify?: They just need to win one more match to guarantee their place in the top four. They still have a chance to qualify if they lose all their three remaining matches because of their second highest NRR in the tournament so far.

Australia



Remaining matches: England, New Zealand, South Africa

What do they need to do qualify?: They also just need to win one more match to make it to the semi-final of this year’s World Cup. However, they are playing their next two matches against two of the toughest opponents of the tournament. If they also lose all the three remaining matches then they need to expect that Pakistan and Sri Lanka don’t win all of their remaining matches or England lose two or their three remaining matches with bigger margins and then with the higher NRR on 10 points, they may go through.

India

Remaining matches: West Indies, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

What do they need to do qualify?: Just like New Zealand and Australia, they also need to win one more match to qualify for the semis for the third consecutive time in ICC ODI World Cup. They have not lost any match in this World Cup so far. If they lose all of their remaining matches which is highly unlikely, then it will be difficult for them to make it to the semis of this year’s World Cup as then they need to hope that Pakistan lose against New Zealand, Bangladesh win only one of their remaining matches and either Sri Lanka win only one of their three remaining matches or England lose all of their remaining matches.

England

Remaining matches: Australia, India, New Zealand

What do they need to do qualify?: England need to win two of their remaining three matches to qualify for the ongoing World Cup’s semis. They have not beaten Australia, India and New Zealand in an ODI World Cup match for 27 years. If they win only one match then they need to hope that Pakistan lose one of their three remaining matches, Bangladesh also lose one of their remaining matches and either Sri Lanka lose one of their three remaining matches or Australia lose all of their three remaining matches. In this case, with 10 points, a team with higher NRR will go through.

Sri Lanka



Remaining matches: South Africa, West Indies, India

What do they need to do qualify?: Sri Lanka need to win all of their remaining three matches to make it to the top-four. However, if they win only two matches, they need to expect that England lose two of their three remaining matches with a bigger margin or India lose all of their remaining matches or Australia lose their remaining matches with higher margins or Pakistan only win two of their remaining three matches. All and all, in this case, Sri Lanka may tie with one or two teams on 10 points and based on NRR, they can go through.

Bangladesh



Remaining matches: India, Pakistan

What do they need to do qualify?: They need to win both of their remaining matches and then expect at least three of Australia, England, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to have 11 or fewer points at the end, and then based on NRR, they can go through. If they only win one of their remaining matches, they'll need England to lose all their remaining matches, or India to lose all their remaining matches, or Pakistan to win only two of their remaining three matches, or Sri Lanka to win only one of their remaining three matches. All in all, one of England, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka can have more than nine points and in this case, based on NRR with nine points, they have a chance of making it to the semis.

Pakistan

Remaining matches: New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

What do they need to do qualify?: They need to win all of their remaining matches to qualify for the semis and Australia need to lose their remaining three games and England lose to India and New Zealand.

If they lose their match against New Zealand then they need to win against Afghanistan and Bangladesh and hope England to lose their remaining games and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to not have more than nine points. In this case, based on NRR, they can go through.

West Indies



Remaining matches: India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan

What do they need to do qualify?: They need to win all of their remaining three matches and hope England to lose all of their remaining matches and Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh not to have more than nine points and in this case, based on NRR, they may go through.