Andre Russell is set to return in West Indies colours in a tournament no less than the ICC World Cup 2019 as the side became the latest to announce their 15-man squad for the quadrennial event.

Russell last represented the Windies in limited-overs fixtures against Bangladesh at home in 2018 and has been plying his trade in T20 leagues, including the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), in which he's representing the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Veteran batsman Chris Gayle, another Caribbean star involved in the ongoing IPL, was also among those included in the squad led by Jason Holder. Gayle had earlier announced his intention to hang up his boots from international cricket after the event.

Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine were two established names that were missing from the final list.

Gayle's opening partner will be Evin Lewis and the talented duo of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are in the squad. Injured Alzarri Joseph has not been picked and the pace attack will be led by veteran Kemar Roach.

West Indies won the first two editions of the World Cup (then known as the Prudential Cup) under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd, before losing to India in the summit clash of the 1983 edition. Since then, their best result has been a semi-final finish in 1996.

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer

With inputs from PTI