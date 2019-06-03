First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Andile Phehlukwayo says South Africa will bounce back to survive woeful start to tournament

After losing to England, Faf du Plessis-led South Africa crashed to their second successive defeat on Sunday as Bangladesh won by 21 runs at the Oval.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 03, 2019 19:49:00 IST

London: Andile Phehlukwayo said South Africa's dismal start to the World Cup does not have to be fatal to their hopes of winning the tournament for the first time.

Faf du Plessis's side crashed to their second successive defeat on Sunday as Bangladesh won by 21 runs at the Oval.

South Africa would next face India at Southampton on Wednesday. Reuters

South Africa would next face India at Southampton on Wednesday. Reuters

That setback came hot on the heels of their 104-run thrashing by England, leaving South Africa with no margin for error in the 10-team competition.

Facing title contenders India at Southampton on Wednesday is hardly what South Africa would have preferred as they fight to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

But all-rounder Phehlukwayo is adamant the Proteas can get back on track as long as they do not dwell on their misfortune.

"There have been some bad days in my career. I've learned, and the team has learned, that it is not the end of the world," Phehlukwayo told reporters.

"We can always bounce back. We are a team that bounces back from situations and we will definitely do it again.

"We haven't had a good start but this is a big tournament and anyone can beat anyone on any given day."

The injury-hit South Africans have had to do without veteran pace bowler Dale Steyn in both matches due to a shoulder problem, while star batsman Hashim Amla missed the Bangladesh match following a head injury.

Adding to their problems, Lungi Ngidi was ruled out for up to 10 days with a hamstring strain sustained against Bangladesh.

Amla could return against India, but Phehlukwayo says it is South Africa's failure to execute their game-plan that has been the biggest problem.

"If you are smart and clinical and you execute, you'll win. We've been missing that but it's coming," he said.

"The coach has mentioned winning small battles, breaking partnerships and taking wickets. It's not far away.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 19:49:00 IST

Tags : Andile Phehlukwayo, Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Lungi Ngidi, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all