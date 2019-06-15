First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 19 Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: An interactive look at history of India vs Pakistan clashes in tournament

Here's an interactive look at all the matches played so far between India and Pakistan in 50-over World Cups, starting from first match in 1992 edition to the last match at Adelaide in 2015

Amit Banerjee and Shubham Pandey, Jun 15, 2019 11:05:28 IST

World Cup stage. India vs Pakistan. One more time.

16 June, 2019 is when India will take on Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The current form of the team and the past record tilt the odds in India's favour. However, it is an unwritten rule that when the two teams meet each other at a world stage, current forms of the two sides take a back seat. Win or loss is more dependent on the handling of nerves and pressure between the 22 yards.

Both teams have met each other on 6 occasions in a ICC World Cup and India have been the victorious side every time. Yet the record does not guarantee India a straightforward win.

Pakistan have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two. They started off in the worst way possible, getting bowled out for a mere 105 before Windies chased the target down in just 14th over, with seven wickets in hand. A few days later, a different Pakistan turned up at Nottingham to beat the favourites England by 14 runs. Their campaign yet again received a hit when they were defeated by Australia on 12 June by 41 runs.


India, on the other hand, have been beating sides convincingly so far. They started their run with an emphatic six-wicket win over South Africa before beating Australia by 36 runs in their second World Cup match. Their third encounter against New Zealand was washed out. The Pakistan match is an opportunity to not only continue their winning run against the arch-rivals but make sure the World Cup campaign is also not off track.

Not to forget, after the Pulwama attack, there were dark clouds over the match with some Indian sentiments asking BCCI to not play the marquee encounter. But thankfully the governments on both sides did not have any issue with two national cricket teams taking on each other, letting a cricket match be a cricket match, and not war. So, come 16 June, we have a match in our hands. India versus Pakistan. Everyone's invited.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 11:05:28 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, History India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Pakistan, India Vs Pakistan 2019 Match, New Zealand, Pulwama Attack

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all