ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: An interactive look at all venues where Team India will be playing their matches

Here's an interactive look at the venues where the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be playing their matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Amit Banerjee and Shubham Pandey, Jun 05, 2019 09:06:46 IST

The ICC World Cup 2019 is already underway, with teams such as England, Pakistan, West Indies and defending champions Australia collecting their first points of the tournament with contrasting wins.

Hosts England began their campaign in style with a 104-run win over South Africa at The Oval on 30 May, but were subsequently halted by Pakistan, who themselves began their tournament on a disastrous note a day after the England-South Africa fixture.

Two-time champions India will be the last to commence their campaign, doing so on 5 June against the beleaguered Proteas at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. The Virat Kohli-led side then go on to face the current title holders (9 June at Oval), New Zealand (13 June at Trent Bridge). Their big-ticket game against Pakistan takes place on 16 June at the Old Trafford.

Earlier, the Indian team produced mixed results in the warm-up fixtures. While the batting order struggled against the moving ball in the first fixture against New Zealand at The Oval on 25 May, which they lost by six wickets, they registered a comprehensive 95-run win over Bangladesh at Cardiff three days later.

The 2019 World Cup is the first edition since the 1992 to feature a round-robin format, in which each team faces the remaining nine participants in the group stage. The semi-finals will take place at Manchester and Birmingham on 9 and 11 July respectively. The final will then take place at the Lord's on 14 July.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 09:06:46 IST

