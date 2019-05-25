First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
GER and ITA in NED | 1st T20I May 25, 2019
GER vs ITA
Italy beat Germany by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 2 May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 26, 2019
SA vs WI
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 26, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Allan Border picks Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch as top captains in mega tournament

Legendary batsman Allan Border on Saturday picked Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch as his top three ODI captains in the forthcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom.

Asian News International, May 25, 2019 21:00:00 IST

Melbourne: Legendary batsman Allan Border on Saturday picked Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch as his top three ODI captains in the forthcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom.

The 1987 World Cup-winning captain said that Kohli has impressed him as he wears his heart on his sleeves.

File image of Allan Border. Reuters

File image of Allan Border. Reuters

"Virat Kohli, I think he's a different type of captain. He's a bit more of a boisterous-type player and wears his heart on his sleeve. So the players know if they've stuffed up because he's one of those really in-your-face-type skippers," cricket.com.au quoted Border, as saying.

Moving to Morgan, Border said the English man has driven England to the top of ODI cricket with daring game plans.

"That game plan under Trevor Bayliss as coach and Eoin Morgan, I think he's a seriously good one-day cricketer, and he's as good a captain as there is going around. Tactically he's very good and their game plan at the moment is a dangerous game plan to play against," Border said.

"England, I think they're doing exceptionally well. They've brought a different game plan to the table which is going to be interesting to see how it pans out in the World Cup.

"They're a dangerous side because of it and you know as the bowling group you're under pressure. The way it looks to me, they might drop the odd game but they're going to win enough games to get through to the semi-finals and that's what it's all about," he added.

To round his top three, the 63-year-old Australian pointed out the way his compatriot Finch has rebuild the team in the past 12 months after David Warner and Steve Smith's ball-tampering scandal.

"Aaron Finch is doing a great job. He's got a good feel around the group, I think that's what he brings to his captaincy. Everyone knows their responsibilities and it's a good environment to play in. So that's a good start as a captain. He's done a very good job," Border said.

The Cricket World Cup is scheduled to run from 30 May to 14 July. In the curtain-raiser, England will play against South Africa at The Oval in London.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 21:00:00 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Allan Border, Australia, Cricket, England, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Sports, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all