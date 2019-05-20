Virat Kohli-led India will head to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as one of the many favourites to win the showpiece event. With a very strong to-order batting and a lethal bowling attack consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami among others, the Men in Blue lineup looks solid in all departments.

VIrat Kohli might have had a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but he will look to find back his form in cricket’s mega tournament in the UK.

The major talking point within the team will be the much-debated number four spot, with Vijay Shankar and KL Rahul competing for the same.

Meanwhile, one positive sign for the two-time World champions would be Hardik Pandya, who smashed 402 runs and scalped 14 wickets in Mumbai Indians’ successful IPL 2019 campaign.

On the other hand, the major worry for Kohli and Co will be Kuldeep Yadav's recent run of form. The mystery spinner endured a disappointing IPL campaign, having picked up just four wickets from nine matches at an expensive economy rate of 8.66.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also found a place in the 15-man squad after impressing in his comeback game during the Asia Cup 2018 after he picked up four wickets.

Ahead of India's World Cup opener against South Africa on 5 June, we take a look at their 15-member squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain): Kohli will be fulcrum of India's batting but captaincy will be in greater focus

Rohit Sharma (Vice-captain): Opener's tactical acumen and hunger for big hundreds crucial to India's chances

Shikhar Dhawan: Southpaw's ability to step up during big tournaments makes him dangerous prospect

Vijay Shankar: Shankar must show responsibility and maturity to help India's cause

KL Rahul: Rahul's game sense and adaptability key in England

MS Dhoni: Dhoni must excel in all departments to help India complete dream

Dinesh Karthik: Flexibility, adaptability set the diligent warhorse apart

Kedar Jadhav: Jadhav's street-smart batting pivotal for India's lower-middle order

Hardik Pandya: Pandya's all-round skills lend crucial balance to team

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja's pin-point accuracy makes him an ideal finger-spinner who can control middle overs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Pacer's death-over bowling and lower-order batting key for India's chances

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah's skills and maturity make him a lethal weapon in India's arsenal

Kuldeep Yadav: Spinner's wizardry and wicket-taking ability crucial for India

Yuzvendra Chahal: Variations, deception make leg-spinner a lethal attacking option

Mohammed Shami: Shami's form, fitness make him important ingredient of India's pace attack

