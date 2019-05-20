Australia will enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with full of confidence after the return of their main protagonists - Steve Smith and David Warner.

The duo were suspended from international cricket for a year for their involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal when Australia met South Africa in a Test match in March last year.

Their suspension was lifted on 29 March this year.

After having lost their ODI series at home to India in December 2018, the defending champions bounced back in style to beat the Men in Blue in a five-match series - this time in India after being behind 0-2 in the series.

And a 5-0 whitewash against Pakistan in the recent ODI series must have been just what the Justin Langer-coached Aussies would have wanted.

In terms of a notable team selection, pacer Kane Richardson was picked ahead of Josh Hazlewood, who last played an ODI against South Africa in November 2018.

Mitchell Starc is another pacer to keep an eye on. The 29-year-old picked up three wickets in Australia’s recent two practice games against New Zealand, and also finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker (22 wickets) in the tournament’s last edition in 2015 along with New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

As a result of Smith and Warner’s comeback, the talking point will be on the top-order batting positions. Usman Khawaja has enjoyed success as an opener, scoring two fifties and a knock of 98 against Pakistan recently. Captain Aaron Finch also tasted success in the series against Pakistan, having scored two centuries and three fifties in five matches. This has given the team management a headache ad will be interesting to see how the top-order lines up.

Ahead of the World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 1 June, we look at each of their players and what they have in store for the mega tournament.

