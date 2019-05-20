First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: All you need to know about Australia's 15-member squad ahead of showpiece event

Australia will enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with full of confidence after the return of their main protagonists- Steve Smith and David Warner.

FirstCricket Staff, May 20, 2019 22:10:08 IST

Australia will enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with full of confidence after the return of their main protagonists - Steve Smith and David Warner.

The duo were suspended from international cricket for a year for their involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal when Australia met South Africa in a Test match in March last year.

Their suspension was lifted on 29 March this year.

After having lost their ODI series at home to India in December 2018, the defending champions bounced back in style to beat the Men in Blue in a five-match series - this time in India after being behind 0-2 in the series.

File image of Australia cricket team. Twitter @ICC

File image of Australia cricket team. Twitter @ICC

And a 5-0 whitewash against Pakistan in the recent ODI series must have been just what the Justin Langer-coached Aussies would have wanted.

In terms of a notable team selection, pacer Kane Richardson was picked ahead of Josh Hazlewood, who last played an ODI against South Africa in November 2018.

Mitchell Starc is another pacer to keep an eye on. The 29-year-old picked up three wickets in Australia’s recent two practice games against New Zealand, and also finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker (22 wickets) in the tournament’s last edition in 2015 along with New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

As a result of Smith and Warner’s comeback, the talking point will be on the top-order batting positions. Usman Khawaja has enjoyed success as an opener, scoring two fifties and a knock of 98 against Pakistan recently. Captain Aaron Finch also tasted success in the series against Pakistan, having scored two centuries and three fifties in five matches. This has given the team management a headache ad will be interesting to see how the top-order lines up.

Ahead of the World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 1 June, we look at each of their players and what they have in store for the mega tournament.

Ahead of the World Cup opener against Afghanistan on 1 June, we look at each of their players and what they have in store for the mega tournament:

Aaron Finch: In-form Finch yearns to lead Australia to unprecedented sixth title

Usman Khawaja: Khawaja looks to carry sensational form into global event

Steve Smith: Australia will want Smith to find his majestic touch for title defence

David Warner: 'Matraville mauler' eyes fresh start at marquee event

Shaun Marsh: Marsh seeks consistency at mega event for the green and gold

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis' all-round skills key to Australia's chances in quadrennial event

Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell's X-factor could be decisive factor for Australia

Alex Carey: With only specialist stumper in squad, huge responsibility lies on Carey

Mitchell Starc: Left-arm pacer expected to repeat heroics of 2015 in mega event

Pat Cummins: Adaptability makes Cummins a key bowler for Aaron Finch and Co

Nathan Coulter-Nile: Coulter-Nile’s variety makes him go-to pacer at mega event

Adam Zampa: With his accuracy and subtle variations, Zampa's wrist spin could prove vital

Nathan Lyon:  Lyon's economical bowling should assist Zampa well at showpiece event

Jason Behrendorff: Pacer strengthens bench with impressive new-ball skills

Kane Richardson: Richardson looks to step in at the right time for defending champions

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 22:10:08 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Australia, Australian Cricket Team, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, World Cup 2019 Australia

