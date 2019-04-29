First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL | Match 46 Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Alex Hales dropped from England's squad for showpiece event following 21-day doping ban

The decision to drop Alex Hales from all England squad was taken by ECB Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket and the national selectors

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 29, 2019 14:27:57 IST

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to withdraw Alex Hales from all squads ahead of the international season following his 21-day ban for using recreational drugs.

According to an ECB statement, the decision was taken by Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket Ashely Giles and the national selectors, which is headed by Ed Smith in the best interests of the England team.

File image of Alex Hales. Reuters

File image of Alex Hales. Reuters

As a result of ECB's decision, Hales will not travel to Ireland for a one-off ODI on Friday in Malahide and has also been removed from England’s squad for the Vitality IT20, the Royal London ODI series against Pakistan and the preliminary ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup squad.

Speaking on the matter, Giles said: “We have thought long and hard about this decision. We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch.

“I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex’s career as an England player. The ECB and the PCA will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfill his potential as a professional cricketer.”

Hales had recently failed a recreational drug test and is serving a 21-day ban handed down by ECB.

It is the second time Hales has been found guilty of using a banned recreational drug in his professional career.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 14:29:24 IST

Tags : Alex Hales, Alex Hales Doping Ban, Cricket, England, England Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sports, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all