ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Alex Carey says Australia will look to build on their recent success with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey stated that his team will focus on playing on their strengths in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 rather than changing their game plans according to the oppositions.

Asian News International, May 18, 2019 17:42:23 IST

Dubai: Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey stated that his team will focus on playing on their strengths rather than changing their game plans according to the oppositions in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup.

"We have got a certain game style which has been successful in the last eight games, against quality opposition. For us, it is playing to our strengths. Every team in the World Cup has got their strengths. We aren't too much about opposition's game style. That's where we get distracted from what we are really good at," ICC quoted Carey, as saying.

Alex Carey in action. AFP

Alex Carey in action. AFP

"So for us, it's building on our success in the last few months. David [Warner] and Steve [Smith] come back in. Quality players. Aaron Finch is in really good form. Our quicks [are in good form as well]. We got a lot of exciting players," he added.

Other than having 'exciting players', Carey feels confident going in the premier tournament along with the former World Cup winners, Ricky Ponting (assistant coach) and Brad Haddin (fielding coach), who will be in their support staff.

"We've got a lot of knowledge. Brad Haddin played in the last World Cup, we've got Ricky Ponting coming in, we've got a number of players who played in that last World Cup," he said.

"We've got lots of knowledge around the group of guys to access. When we get into it, that's when the high-pressure [experience] comes into it," Carey added.

Australia will face Afghanistan in their first World Cup 2019 clash on 1 June.

