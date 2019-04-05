First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 16 Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
IPL Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 06, 2019
SRH vs MI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan sack captain Asghar ahead of marquee event, senior players unhappy

Afghanistan cricket heavyweights Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan have reacted sharply to the change of guard with ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 just round the corner.

Press Trust of India, Apr 05, 2019 21:27:55 IST

Kabul: Asghar Afghan was on Friday sacked as Afghanistan skipper with its cricket board splitting the leadership role across three formats, a move that has not gone down well with senior players Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

The development comes with less than two months to go for the World Cup.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) removed Asghar from captaincy in all three formats, naming Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid as skippers of Test, ODI, and T20 teams respectively.

The ACB's announcement was not taken well by Rashid and Nabi, who are currently playing in the IPL.

"With all the respect to the Selection Committee, I strongly disagree with the decision as it is irresponsible & bias. As we have @cricketworldcup in front of us, Captain #MAsgharAfghan should remain as our team Captain. His captaincy is highly instrumental for team success," tweeted Rashid.

"With just months to go for such a mega event like World Cup, changing the captain will cause uncertainty and also team morale will be affected," he added.

Nabi, too, expressed his frustration on the social media networking site.

"Being a senior member of the side & having seen the rise of Afghanistan cricket @ashrafghani I don't think it's the right time to change the captain before the WC @afgexecutive. The team has gelled really well under #Asghar & personally feel he is the right man to lead us," he wrote.

The 31-year-old Asghar had replaced Nabi as captain in 2015. Under his leadership, Afghanistan became a Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and secured their maiden Test win against Ireland in Dehradun last month.

He also led the team to victory in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 when they beat the West Indies in the final. Across formats, Afghanistan won 37 out of 59 games under Asghar's captaincy.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 21:27:55 IST

Tags : Afghanistan World Cup Matches, Afghanistan World Cup Squad, Asghar Afghan, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019​, ICC World Cup 2019, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 4 3 1 0 6
2
Punjab
 4 3 1 0 6
3
Chennai
 4 3 1 0 6
4
Kolkata
 3 2 1 0 4
5
Delhi
 5 2 3 0 4
6
Mumbai
 4 2 2 0 4
7
Rajasthan
 4 1 3 0 2
8
Bangalore
 4 0 4 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all