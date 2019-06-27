First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan get clearance from global body for replacing Aftab Alab with left-arm pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad

Left-arm medium pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad will replace Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup in the Afghanistan squad, the ICC confirmed Thursday.

Press Trust of India, Jun 27, 2019 21:12:24 IST

Leeds: Left-arm medium pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad will replace Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup in the Afghanistan squad, the ICC confirmed Thursday.

Afghanistan pacer Aftab Alam collected four wickets in three games in the 2019 World Cup, including a haul of 3/45 against New Zealand. AP

According to a ICC statement, Alam has been replaced under exceptional circumstances.

"The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Sayed Ahmad Shirzad as a replacement player for Aftab Alam in Afghanistan's squad for the remainder of the tournament," the ICC said in a statement.

Already out of the reckoning with seven defeats from as many games, Afghanistan now have only pride to play for in their remaining two games — against Pakistan on Saturday and West Indies on 4 July.

