ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan get clearance from global body for replacing Aftab Alab with left-arm pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad
Left-arm medium pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad will replace Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup in the Afghanistan squad, the ICC confirmed Thursday.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Pakistan
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
Leeds: Left-arm medium pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad will replace Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup in the Afghanistan squad, the ICC confirmed Thursday.
Afghanistan pacer Aftab Alam collected four wickets in three games in the 2019 World Cup. AP
According to a ICC statement, Alam has been replaced under exceptional circumstances.
"The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Sayed Ahmad Shirzad as a replacement player for Aftab Alam in Afghanistan's squad for the remainder of the tournament," the ICC said in a statement.
Already out of the reckoning with seven defeats from as many games, Afghanistan now have only pride to play for in their remaining two games — against Pakistan on Saturday and West Indies on 4 July.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 27, 2019 21:12:24 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib says Mohammad Shahzad's exit won't overshadow their campaign
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hashmatullah Shahidi batted on with broken helmet so as not to worry mother
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Desperate Tigers face a must-win game against Afghans