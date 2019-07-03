First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib says team needs a top-class pacer to support spin department

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib admits his team would benefit from the emergence of a top-class pace bowler to supplement their quality spin attack.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 03, 2019 22:29:40 IST

Leeds: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib admits his team would benefit from the emergence of a top-class pace bowler to supplement their quality spin attack.

Naib's side, who have lost all eight of their group-stage matches, will play their last game at this year's World Cup when they face the West Indies in Leeds on Thursday.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Liton Das Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley - RC1C92435A00

Afghanistan have quality spinners in Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Although Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are potential match-winners, Naib knows the team needs a sharper pace attack to trouble the world's best teams.

"If you look over the last two or three years, we're just depending on spinners, especially when Mujeeb joined the team," Naib said.

"We have two spinners in Rashid and Mujeeb. So if you work on the fast bowlers in the last two or three years, maybe we have good pacers now in this tournament.

"This is a problem. We didn't find the fast bowlers' department. We all worked on the spinners, so that's why we have world-class spinners."

Naib has not given up hope that his country's talent scouts can unearth the kind of quality pace bowler he needs.

"If you find two, three, good fast bowlers, maybe it will be good for us here in the World Cup," he said.

"Hopefully in the future we can find a good fast bowler. And I'm hoping I'll be working on it."

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 22:29:40 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Gulbadin Naib, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

