First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 19 Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib says Mohammad Shahzad's exit won't overshadow their campaign

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib insists his side won't let the row over Mohammad Shahzad's controversial World Cup exit overshadow the rest of the tournament.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 15, 2019 16:03:07 IST

Cardiff: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib insists his side won't let the row over Mohammad Shahzad's controversial World Cup exit overshadow the rest of the tournament.

Shahzad played in Afghanistan's first two World Cup matches, but the wicketkeeper-batsman was removed from the squad after suffering a knee injury that the country's cricket board said would not allow him to play any further part in the tournament.

Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Shahzad. Reuters

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib added that the team did miss Mohammad Shahzad. Reuters

The 31-year-old, who scored just seven runs in losses to Australia and Sri Lanka, claimed medical advice he had received said he would have been fit to play in a few days after having his knee drained.

"If they don't want me to play, I will quit cricket," an emotional Shahzad was reported to have told local media after returning to Kabul.

Shahzad, Afghanistan's highest run-scorer in one-day internationals with 2,727 runs, was not selected for the 2015 World Cup due to a lack of fitness.

Asked about the row ahead of Saturday's clash with South Africa, Naib made it clear he didn't want to dwell on the situation.

"We looked forward, so we didn't go to the past. We had one week off. We got plenty of good things in this last week," Naib told reporters on Friday.

"Obviously we missed Shahzad. We have good youngsters on the team now on the side, so we're excited for the next game."

With Afghanistan still looking for their first win in this year's World Cup, Naib said star leg spinner Rashid Khan should be fit to play against South Africa.

Rashid suffered a head injury and failed a concussion test, leaving him unable to bowl after he was struck by a bouncer from New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.

"He's quite good now. He joined yesterday's practise session as well. Now he's feeling much better now," Naib said.

"It's not that serious. Obviously when you are hit hard on the head you have something like a problem, like the head is sore. But now he's feeling well."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 16:03:07 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Gulbadin Naib, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Mohammad Shahzad, Sports, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all