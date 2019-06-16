First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 21 Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 20 Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
ICC CWC Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib says his batsmen need to keep calm and play all 50 overs

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has urged his his batsmen to remain calm in the middle and play full 50 overs after yet another collapse saw them go down to South Africa by nine wickets in a World Cup match.

Press Trust of India, Jun 16, 2019 15:18:28 IST

Cardiff: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has urged his his batsmen to remain calm in the middle and play full 50 overs after yet another collapse saw them go down to South Africa by nine wickets in a World Cup match.

Put into bat under cloudy skies, Afghanistan negotiated the new ball brilliantly, surviving Kagiso Rabada's natural seam and probing length but after a second rain delay, they lost five wickets for eight runs to eventually get all out for 125.

The skipper said his team had a realistic chance against a lowly South African side. AFP

The skipper said his team had a realistic chance against a lowly South African side. AFP

A sudden collapse is becoming a worrying trend for Afghanistan, who fell from 66 for no loss to 70 for 4 against New Zealand last week, and Naib asked his batsmen to control their nerves.

"Every time I'm saying to the batsman, control your nerves. We need calm cricket in the middle. Everyone is trying to put a score on the board so we have an opportunity to defend it," said Naib.

"We did not play a 50-over game because we did not last. We have played a lot of cricket in the last few years but there is pressure on the team. We lost the toss so we did not take responsibility enough and that was the difference," he said.

While Imran Tahir's (4/29) spin did the damage on a green surface, Afghanistan's leg-spin maestro in Rashid Khan, no.1 ranked T20 bowler in the world, failed to extract same advantage from the pitch.

"He (Tahir) is a world-class spinner but we are used to leg-spin in the camp, so we are playing it every day in the nets," said Naib.

The skipper said his team had a realistic chance against a lowly South African side but his players missed to grab the opportunity.

"South Africa is a good side but if you look for the last three games, they didn't play well. We had a good opportunity to play against them but we missed it.

"So credit goes again to their bowlers and also the conditions, it's bad luck we missed the toss. South Africa were just the better team," said Naib.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi felt his team has enough quality to upset hosts England next week but the onus would be on the batsmen to score crucial runs.

"I can say if we play good cricket, we can beat any team but it depends on our batting," said Shahidi.

The 24-year-old agreed with his captain that the batsmen need to capitalise on a good starts.

"We are struggling. We have lost four in a row so we are disappointed. We tried to come back but things have not gone our way. We still have five games to go.

"We collapsed against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, losing wickets in a short space of time. We lost four wickets in two overs here. We started well but we lost wickets quickly, that was the main reason for the defeat," he admitted.

Shahidi said Afghanistan must quickly learn from their mistakes.

"We have played four games and they have all been on difficult tracks, on green tracks. But we know that runs can be scored, look at what Australia did against Sri Lanka.

"I hope the next games will be good for the batting. We are making small mistakes, we have to learn from them. We just had a plan to be calm. The first 30 or 35 overs is important and we wanted to take our time and play slowly but in the middle overs we collapsed," said Shahidi.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 15:18:28 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, South Africa Vs Afghanistan, Sports, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all