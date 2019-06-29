ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan and Pakistan fans clash outside stadium after 'Justice for Balochistan' slogans unfurl
In the group stage game between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the fans of both sides broke into a scuffle as political slogans were raised on flags and banners
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|India
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Pakistan
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
Headingley: A scuffle broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was spotted flying in the area that unfurled a 'Justice for Balochistan' banner in the sky.
An International Cricket Council (ICC) source told ANI that the aircraft was 'unauthorised' and said that Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter. "A fight broke out between the fans of both sides after the flag with the slogan demanding justice for Balochistan was unfurled from the plane. Apparently, it was an unauthorised plane that flew over the stadium and political messages were hung from the plane which were visible. Leeds air traffic will now investigate the matter," the ICC source said.
Before the start of the match, a few fans were seen entering the stadium by jumping the boundary wall. Human rights activists from the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party continued their campaign to highlight the dire human rights situation in Pakistan.
In their earlier initiative, roadside billboards were put up around the city of Birmingham with slogans "Help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan." The billboards had gone up on major roads and junctions around the city including highways. This came after the city had hosted a World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on 26 June.
In the ongoing match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring 227 for the loss of nine wickets.
Updated Date:
Jun 29, 2019 19:26:20 IST
