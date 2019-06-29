Headingley: A scuffle broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was spotted flying in the area that unfurled a 'Justice for Balochistan' banner in the sky.

An International Cricket Council (ICC) source told ANI that the aircraft was 'unauthorised' and said that Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter. "A fight broke out between the fans of both sides after the flag with the slogan demanding justice for Balochistan was unfurled from the plane. Apparently, it was an unauthorised plane that flew over the stadium and political messages were hung from the plane which were visible. Leeds air traffic will now investigate the matter," the ICC source said.

#WATCH: A scuffle breaks out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was flown in the area which had 'Justice for Balochistan' slogan. Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter. pic.twitter.com/mN8yymQOP5 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019



Before the start of the match, a few fans were seen entering the stadium by jumping the boundary wall. Human rights activists from the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party continued their campaign to highlight the dire human rights situation in Pakistan.

In their earlier initiative, roadside billboards were put up around the city of Birmingham with slogans "Help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan." The billboards had gone up on major roads and junctions around the city including highways. This came after the city had hosted a World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on 26 June.

In the ongoing match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring 227 for the loss of nine wickets.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here