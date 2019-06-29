First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 6 Jun 29, 2019
THA vs MDV
Thailand beat Maldives by 5 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Afghanistan and Pakistan fans clash outside stadium after aircraft unfurls 'Justice for Balochistan' banner

In the group stage game between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the fans of both sides broke into a scuffle as political slogans were raised on flags and banners

Asian News International, Jun 29, 2019 19:14:53 IST

Headingley: A scuffle broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was spotted flying in the area that unfurled a 'Justice for Balochistan' banner in the sky.

An International Cricket Council (ICC) source told ANI that the aircraft was 'unauthorised' and said that Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter. "A fight broke out between the fans of both sides after the flag with the slogan demanding justice for Balochistan was unfurled from the plane. Apparently, it was an unauthorised plane that flew over the stadium and political messages were hung from the plane which were visible. Leeds air traffic will now investigate the matter," the ICC source said.


Before the start of the match, a few fans were seen entering the stadium by jumping the boundary wall. Human rights activists from the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party continued their campaign to highlight the dire human rights situation in Pakistan.

In their earlier initiative, roadside billboards were put up around the city of Birmingham with slogans "Help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan." The billboards had gone up on major roads and junctions around the city including highways. This came after the city had hosted a World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on 26 June.

In the ongoing match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring 227 for the loss of nine wickets.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 19:59:02 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, Balochistan, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan, Headingley, Headingley Stadium, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Leeds, Pakistan Vs New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all