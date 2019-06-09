First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Adil Rashid feels England's pace boost will help the spinner take wickets at tournament

Adil Rashid believes the presence of several fast bowlers in England's side can aid his own quest for wickets during the World Cup.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 09, 2019 22:17:44 IST

Cardiff: Adil Rashid believes the presence of several fast bowlers in England's side can aid his own quest for wickets during the World Cup.

England played an extra paceman as the tournament hosts got their World Cup campaign back on track with a 106-run thrashing of Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

Rashid has played much of his international career alongside off-spinner Moeen Ali. AP

Leg-spinner Rashid has played much of his international career alongside off-spinner Moeen Ali, who did not play against the Tigers with his wife expecting the couple's second child.

And while England may revert to two spinners before the end of the World Cup, Rashid acknowledged the potential rewards of playing in an attack featuring Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett, who are all capable of bowling in excess of 90 mph (144 kph)

"It is nice having that pace in the side to try to rough up teams, then me coming on and batsmen trying to come after me," said Rashid, who took one for 64 against Bangladesh.

"I can try to take wickets that way," added Rashid, who believes he is over the worst of a shoulder injury.

"Batsmen can think they have to target the spinner so it could work in my favour and you might get a five-for one day."

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow, a Yorkshire team-mate of Rashid, also acknowledged the benefits sheer pace brings to England's bowling attack.

"It was good to be standing a long way back," said Test gloveman Bairstow, pressed into emergency service as a wicket-keeper against Bangladesh after Jos Buttler suffered a hip injury while batting at Sophia Gardens.

"It's great to have that theatre in the game," Bairstow added. "You've got three guys who touched 90 mph in our bowling attack and then Chris Woakes touched 87.

"It's a good place to be when all the lads are firing."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

