First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Adam Zampa reprimanded by ICC for using 'audible obscenities' during West Indies

Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.

Press Trust of India, Jun 07, 2019 17:21:26 IST

London: Australian spinner Adam Zampa was on Friday reprimanded by the ICC for using "audible obscenities" during the World Cup game against the West Indies at Trent Bridge.

"Australian bowler Adam Zampa has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the World Cup match between Australia and West Indies," said the ICC in a release.

Australia's Adam Zampa reacts during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Australia's Adam Zampa. AFP

Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.

In addition to the formal warning, one demerit point has been added to Zampa's disciplinary record.

The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings when Zampa was heard using an obscenity by the umpires.

Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe and there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 17:21:26 IST

Tags : Adam Zampa, Australia, Chris Gaffaney, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Marais Erasmus, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, S Ravi, West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all