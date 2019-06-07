ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Adam Zampa reprimanded by ICC for using 'audible obscenities' during West Indies
Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
London: Australian spinner Adam Zampa was on Friday reprimanded by the ICC for using "audible obscenities" during the World Cup game against the West Indies at Trent Bridge.
"Australian bowler Adam Zampa has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the World Cup match between Australia and West Indies," said the ICC in a release.
Australia's Adam Zampa. AFP
Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.
In addition to the formal warning, one demerit point has been added to Zampa's disciplinary record.
The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings when Zampa was heard using an obscenity by the umpires.
Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe and there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 07, 2019 17:21:26 IST
Also See
England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer, Jason Roy fined 15 percent of match fee for showing dissent
Australia vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Aussie pace battery's bouncer barrage leaves Gulbadin Naib's men battered, bruised and beaten
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia's splendid comeback on Day 8