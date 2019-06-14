First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: AB de Villiers should have handled his comeback plan better, feels South Africa opener Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen, the man who replaced AB de Villiers in South Africa's World Cup squad, is not surprised that the legend wanted to come out of retirement for the ongoing big event but feels the swashbuckler should have handled things better.

Press Trust of India, Jun 14, 2019 13:40:56 IST

Cardiff: Rassie van der Dussen, the man who replaced AB de Villiers in South Africa's World Cup squad, is not surprised that the legend wanted to come out of retirement for the ongoing big event but feels the swashbuckler should have handled things better.

Middle-order batsman der Dussen has appeared in 13 ODIs since making his debut in January this year.

File image of AB de Villiers. Reuters

File image of AB de Villiers. Reuters

The selectors saw him as a replacement for de Villiers, who retired in May last year but expressed a desire to come back on the eve of South Africa's World Cup squad announcement in April.

That request was turned down by Cricket South Africa, which had "pleaded" with him to not retire last year but didn't get the desired response at that time.

"It's not necessarily the best question to ask to me because I am involved in it but had he not retired it definitely would have influenced me directly," der Dussen was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"But you can't, on the day before the announcement and a team that's been working for something for year and even longer than a year, come and say, 'I want to make a comeback now'."

Van der Dussen has scores of 50, 41 and 22 in the World Cup so far.

"I am not saying he was wrong or he was right; so don't misquote me. But it would have set a difficult precedent - not necessarily a wrong one, because it's still AB, he is still one of the best players in the world - I just think it was handled maybe not in the correct way from his side," he said.

"I wasn't surprised that he would want to make a comeback on the world's biggest stage. That's the thing all the biggest players in sport have in common. They want to perform when the pressure is on and when the stage is at its biggest," he added.

Van der Dussen said de Villiers got his chances and should have taken it earlier.

"As I believe it, Ottis (Gibson, the head coach) and Faf (du Plessis, the captain) gave him opportunities to, say, 'Let's manage your workload going into the World Cup because we want you to play a World Cup'.

"He had a fair chance to manage that and he said no and that he is happy to retire and that's fair enough. And Faf accepted it, Ottis accepted it and they stood by it," van der Dussen said.

Asked if the media frenzy that followed the revelation of de Villiers comeback bid, affected him, van der Dussen said it didn't.

"In terms of did it affect me? No. I am quite happy to be mentioned in the same sentence as AB. He is obviously one of the best there has ever been," van der Dussen said.

"So do I have to replace him? I don't feel I have to. Can I play match-winning innings for my country? I believe I can. Is that what he did? Yes, he did. It didn't have as big an effect as I think people would like to believe it had," he added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 13:40:56 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, AB De Villiers, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Faf Du Plessis, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Ottis Gibson, Rassie Van Der Dussen, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 0 7
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 0 5
England 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all