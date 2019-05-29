The last two ICC Cricket World Cups have been won by the teams hosting it – India in 2011 and Australia 2015. This time around, hosts England are favourites to lift the trophy. However, in a format where every team plays every team, the margin of error is very minimal and the difference between the teams is minimal as well.

Over the years, the World Cups have witnessed trends set and records broken. It seems like it won't be any different this time around as well in a tournament which is touted to be a high-scoring one. Here's a look at the records which can be broken during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and approaching milestones.

- Virat Kohli needs 157 runs to become the fastest player to complete 11,000 runs in ODIs provided he does it in the next 56 innings.

- Kuldeep Yadav needs 13 more wickets in the next seven matches to become the second fastest to 100 ODI wickets after Rashid Khan who achieved the feat in 44 matches.

- Rohit Sharma needs 74 runs to become the ninth Indian to score 12,000-plus runs in international cricket while Kohli needs to score 281 more runs to become the third Indian with 20,000-plus runs in international cricket.

- Ravindra Jadeja needs to pick up three more wickets to become the seventh Indian players with 400 international wickets.

- Shaun Marsh needs 253 more runs in the next eight innings to become the fastest Australian player with 3,000 ODI runs. The current record is held by Steve Smith who achieved the feat in 79 innings.

- Mitchell Starc needs five more wickets in the next two ODIs to break Saqlain Mushtaq's record of fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs. Saqlain achieved the feat in 78 ODIs.

- Aaron Finch needs six more sixes to become the fifth Australian player to hit 100-plus sixes in ODIs. He needs to score 59 more runs to complete 7,000 runs in List-A cricket.

- Dale Steyn needs eight wickets to become the fifth player to take 200-plus ODI wickets for South Africa in ODIs. Moreover, he needs to pick up four more wickets to become the 14th player to take 700-plus international wickets.

- Quinton de Kock needs 398 runs from next seven innings to become the fastest batsman to score 5,000 ODI runs. The current record is held by Hashim Amla who achieved the feat in 101 innings. De Kock also needs 113 runs to complete 8,000 runs in international cricket.

- Amla needs 90 more runs to become the fourth South African batsman to score 8,000-plus runs in ODIs. If he does it in next three innings then he will be the fastest to the milestone.

- Trent Boult needs three wickets in the next two ODIs to become the second fastest to take 150 ODI wickets. Only seven New Zealand players have achieved the feat thus far in ODIs.

- Tim Southee needs to 15 wickets to become the fifth New Zealand player with 200-plus ODI wickets. If he manages then he will be second-fastest New Zealander to achieve the feat after Kyle Mills. Southee also needs four wickets to become the third New Zealand player after Vettori and Hadlee to take 500-plus international wickets.

- Martin Guptill needs 191 runs to become the second Kiwi batsman to score 1,000-plus runs in ODI World Cups. He also needs to hit 10 more sixes to become the second Kiwi player with 300-plus international sixes after Brendon McCullum.

- Shakib Al Hasan needs one more wicket to become the second Bangladesh player to bag 250 ODI wickets after Mashrafe Mortaza. He needs to play two ODIs to become third Bangladesh player to play at least 200 ODIs. He also needs to score five more runs to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket for Bangladesh.

- Chris Gayle needs 253 more runs to go past Brian Lara's record of scoring most runs for West Indies in ODIs. Currently, Gayle has amassed 10096 runs from 280 innings at an average of 38.38 in ODIs for West Indies.

- Darren Bravo needs to score 180 runs to complete 3,000 ODIs runs for West Indies. He will become the 12th player to achieve the feat.

If Chris Gayle plays nine matches in the World Cup, he will equal Brian Lara's record of playing most ODIs for West Indies. Lara played 295 ODIs.

- Gayle needs eight runs to become the third West Indies player after Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul to complete 19,000 runs in international cricket.

- Eoin Morgan needs to play one more ODI to become the first player to feature in 200 ODIs for England.

- Jos Buttler needs 12 sixes to become the second player to hit 200-plus sixes for England across formats after Eoin Morgan.

- New Zealand need two wins to join Australia among teams who have won 50 matches in ODI World Cups while India need to win four matches to join the list.

- Mohammad Hafeez needs to score 79 more runs to become the seventh player to score 12,000-plus for Pakistan in international cricket while

- Shoaib Malik needs nine sixes to complete 200 sixes in international cricket and he will become only the second player to achieve the feat after Shahid Afridi.

- Shadab Khan needs three wickets to complete 50 wickets in ODIs while Mohammad Hafeez needs six wickets to complete 250 wickets across formats for Pakistan.

- Angelo Mathews needs 10 runs to become the eighth batsman to complete 12,000-plus runs in international cricket.

- Lasith Malinga needs six more wickets to go past Rangana Herath's tally of 525 wickets to be in the third place in the list of

Sri Lankan players taking the most wickets in international cricket.