ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A good headache to choose from Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, says Indian bowling coach

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun says that India cherishes the 'good headache' to choose from Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar after both performed well

Agence France-Presse, Jun 26, 2019 22:18:21 IST

Manchester: Mohammed Shami has given Indian team bosses a "good headache" after replacing fellow paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar and taking four wickets, the team's bowling coach said on Wednesday.

Shami claimed a hat-trick in India's narrow win over minnows Afghanistan on Saturday as the two-time champions stayed unbeaten to close in on a semi-final spot.

But the paceman's place in the starting line-up will not be certain once Kumar, who sat out the Afghanistan game with a hamstring strain and was expected to miss two or three matches, regains full fitness.

Shami is the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in World Cup. AP

Virat Kohli's India take on struggling West Indies in Manchester on Thursday and bowling coach Bharat Arun said the make-up of the team would depend on conditions. "Bhuvneshwar's injury is not of any great concern. It is just a niggle, which we didn't want to take a chance on," Arun said.

"And it was also an opportunity for us to plug Shami into the games. But the fact that he's done exceptionally well also goes well for us. It's an embarrassment of riches. We would take a call as per the conditions, but Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) has done exceptionally well, so I think it's a pretty good headache to have."

The 28-year-old Shami is back at the top of his game after dealing with weight issues, injury and a legal quarrel with his estranged wife over the past two years. He returned with figures of 4-40 in Southampton and ended the Afghanistan innings with a hat-trick after being given the responsibility to bowl the final over.

India are familiar with the West Indies, with many players from the Caribbean team playing in the Indian Premier League. "They (West Indies batsmen) do have their strengths. And also it's a big challenge for the bowlers too — especially when they come after you," said Arun.

"But whenever batsmen come after you, if you're willing to look at it deeply, there is a chance in it for the bowlers, and I think that's what the bowlers would be looking to do."

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 22:18:21 IST

More Stories

