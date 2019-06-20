First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey says Shikhar Dhawan's ouster won't derail India's campaign

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey backs the 'depth' in India's squad to cover for Shikhar Dhawan's ouster from the World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Jun 20, 2019 14:30:01 IST

Birmingham: Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey has described Shikhar Dhawan's ouster from the World Cup due to a thumb injury as a 'big loss' but said it won't derail India's campaign at the showpiece event.

"I do think it's a big loss but I don't think it will derail India's campaign. I think they have got enough depth to cover Shikhar Dhawan," Hussey said in an ESPNcricinfo show.

Shikhar Dhawan was hit on the thumb against Australia during ICC World Cup 2019. Reuters

Shikhar Dhawan was hit on the thumb against Australia during ICC World Cup 2019. Reuters

Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup on Wednesday after failing to make enough recovery in a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture. He was replaced by young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

The 33-year-old, who was initially ruled out of three games — against Pakistan (16 June), Afghanistan (22 June) and the West Indies (27 June), had picked up the injury after he was hit by a Pat Cummins' delivery during his 109-ball match-winning innings of 117 against Australia.

India are currently at the fourth spot with seven points from four games. Virat Kohli's team will next face Afghanistan on Saturday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 14:30:01 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




