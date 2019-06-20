Birmingham: Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey has described Shikhar Dhawan's ouster from the World Cup due to a thumb injury as a 'big loss' but said it won't derail India's campaign at the showpiece event.

"I do think it's a big loss but I don't think it will derail India's campaign. I think they have got enough depth to cover Shikhar Dhawan," Hussey said in an ESPNcricinfo show.

Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup on Wednesday after failing to make enough recovery in a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture. He was replaced by young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

The 33-year-old, who was initially ruled out of three games — against Pakistan (16 June), Afghanistan (22 June) and the West Indies (27 June), had picked up the injury after he was hit by a Pat Cummins' delivery during his 109-ball match-winning innings of 117 against Australia.

India are currently at the fourth spot with seven points from four games. Virat Kohli's team will next face Afghanistan on Saturday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

