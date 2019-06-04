First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket Word Cup 2019: Kuldeep Yadav says India captain Virat Kohli trusts his spinners to be game changers

Indian captain Virat Kohli trusts his spinners to be game changers at the World Cup and is not worried about them conceding runs as long as they keep picking up wickets, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said.

Reuters, Jun 04, 2019 21:02:36 IST

Indian captain Virat Kohli trusts his spinners to be game changers at the World Cup and is not worried about them conceding runs as long as they keep picking up wickets, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said.

Kuldeep struggled in this year’s Indian Premier League and was dropped by Kolkata Knight Riders but made India’s 15-man squad for the World Cup based on his ODI form over the past 18 months.

Kuldeep is the world’s leading ODI wicket-taker in the past year with 48 wickets in 19 matches. Reuters

Kuldeep is the world’s leading ODI wicket-taker in the past year with 48 wickets in 19 matches. Reuters

The 24-year-old is the world’s leading ODI wicket-taker in the past year with 48 wickets in 19 matches and is Kohli’s preferred spin option alongside Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Virat has always had belief in Chahal and me,” Kuldeep told cricket website ESPNcricinfo. “He believes both of us can take wickets at any time in a match, that we can change the game at any time.

“He tells us that even if we go for five or 10 runs extra, it’s not an issue as long as we’re getting wickets. He trusts us, gives us the freedom to bowl the way we want to. He just says, ‘I want wickets.’”

Kuldeep and Chahal have taken a combined 77 wickets in the past 12 months, six more than India’s pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

With batsmen at the World Cup already profiting from the flat pitches in England and Wales, Kuldeep says he is working on a strategy to help him cope and would like more overs at the death.

“In ODIs, when you get hit, the plan is to figure out how to force the batsman to rotate the strike so you can bowl at the second batsman to create pressure,” he added.

“After 40 overs, the field is a bit more open. It’s a bit easier to bowl and the batsmen are taking more chances.”

India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 21:02:36 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Indian Cricket Team, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammmed Shami, Sports, Team India, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019 India, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all