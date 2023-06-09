International Cricket Council (ICC) are reportedly considering changing the venues for the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. Currently, USA and West Indies are awarded the rights to host the 2024 T20 World Cup and Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

As per a News18 report, USA and West Indies could get the tournament in 2025 with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) being compensated monetarily for this loss. With 2024 slot to be filled, England, Ireland and Scotland could pitch in to host the tournament in June.

The US lacks the necessary infrastructure to pull off a cricketing event as big as the T20 World Cup just next year. By giving them more time to be ready, it increases the chance of it successfully doing so. First, it will buy them a year to prepare, and second, the Champions Trophy is a comparatively smaller-scale event. The 2017 Champions Trophy in England was played entirely in between three venues; Birmingham, The Oval and Cardiff.

“The current infrastructure situation in the USA is not very encouraging. Even if they successfully host the upcoming Major League Cricket, hosting an event like the T20 World Cup is a different ball game altogether. Where will you host the matches when the venues aren’t ready? Also, a long tournament in the far west could be a loss-making proposition for the broadcasters in the sub-continent, where the returns are highest,” a source tracking development from close quarters was quoted as saying by News18.

An equally important reason for relocating the 2024 T20 World Cup is also the concerns of the broadcasters in the sub-continent. A tournament in the far west, which has very different time zones from India, means no broadcast in the Indian prime-time watching hours. The 2007 ODI World Cup in the West Indies is a good case in point here, which proved to be a financial disaster for the Indian broadcasters due to the match timings and the fact that India was eliminated even before the playoffs started.

“The four-year rights for the India market alone were sold at US$3b,” according to a News18 source.

If the deliberations at the ICC see fruition, the 2024 T20 World Cup could be moved to England instead, which has both the necessary infrastructure and the weather needed to conduct the tournament in June, the month it is supposed to take place.

But the question is, will the Pakistan Cricket Board play ball here? After all, the 2025 Champions Trophy is the first ICC event the country has landed since the 1996 ODI World Cup.

Well, none of the three countries; the US, West Indies, and Pakistan, have signed the hosting agreements yet. The process is expected to be done at the ICC member meet at the annual conference in Durban and the apex cricket body could propose the PCB to give up the 2025 Champions Trophy in exchange for the opportunity to monetarily benefit from the arrangement.

Reportedly, last week, in what was officially a part of customary visits to a member nation, the ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice were in Pakistan.

