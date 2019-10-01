Dubai: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared to bowl in international cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after it found the bowling action of the Caribbean player legal.

West Indies off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite's bowling action has been found to be legal. DETAILS 👇https://t.co/g14SRKSg2E — ICC (@ICC) September 30, 2019

All-rounder Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had been reported for suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which ended on 2 September.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment test in Loughborough, United Kingdom on 14 September, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC illegal bowling regulations.