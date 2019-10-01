First Cricket
ICC clears bowling action of West Indian all-rounder Kraigg Brathwaite after Loughborough assessment test

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared to bowl in international cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after it found the bowling action of the Caribbean player legal.

Press Trust of India, Oct 01, 2019 15:51:10 IST

Dubai: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared to bowl in international cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after it found the bowling action of the Caribbean player legal.

 

All-rounder Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had been reported for suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which ended on 2 September.

