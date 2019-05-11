First Cricket
ICC charges Sri Lankan performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara for involvement in corruption

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Saturday charged Sri Lankan performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Press Trust of India, May 11, 2019 20:37:51 IST

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Saturday charged Sri Lankan performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

File image of the ICC logo. Reuters

Jayasundara, a performance analyst at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, according to an ICC media release.

Jayasundara was charged under Article 2.1.3 for offering a bribe or other reward to the Sri Lankan sports minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match or (in the alternative) or under Article 2.1.1 for contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match.

He was also charged under Article 2.4.7 for obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayasundara has 14 days to respond to the charges.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 20:37:51 IST

