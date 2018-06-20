First Cricket
ICC charge Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach and manager for conduct contrary to spirit of the game

The ICC Chief Executive David Richardson on Tuesday charged Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha with a breach of Article 2.3.1, a Level 3 offence, which relates to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

Press Trust of India, June 20, 2018

File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

The three have been charged for their involvement in the Sri Lanka cricket team's refusal to take to the field in St Lucia at the start of Saturday's play, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play. This action is alleged to amount to a serious breach of the Laws of Cricket and to be contrary to the spirit of the game.

If any of the three plead not guilty, then the ICC, as per Article 5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, will appoint a Judicial Commissioner from its Code of Conduct Commission to determine the matter.

All Level 3 breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018

