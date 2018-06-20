ICC charge Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach and manager for conduct contrary to spirit of the game
The ICC Chief Executive David Richardson on Tuesday charged Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha with a breach of Article 2.3.1, a Level 3 offence, which relates to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.
Press Trust of India,
June 20, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 242 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Scotland tied with Ireland
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5599
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3474
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Dubai: The ICC Chief Executive David Richardson on Tuesday charged Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha with a breach of Article 2.3.1, a Level 3 offence, which relates to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.
File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
The three have been charged for their involvement in the Sri Lanka cricket team's refusal to take to the field in St Lucia at the start of Saturday's play, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play. This action is alleged to amount to a serious breach of the Laws of Cricket and to be contrary to the spirit of the game.
If any of the three plead not guilty, then the ICC, as per Article 5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, will appoint a Judicial Commissioner from its Code of Conduct Commission to determine the matter.
All Level 3 breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points.
Updated Date:
Jun 20, 2018
Also See
Dinesh Chandimal ball-tampering fiasco: Sri Lanka captain found guilty of changing ball condition, ICC bans him for one Test
Bangladesh Cricket Board names England's Steve Rhodes as new head coach
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Skipper Dinesh Chandimal denies ball-tampering charge as visitors take control in second Test