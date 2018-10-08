ICC charge Hong Kong's Ahmed brothers, Haseeb Amjad for match fixing
Three Hong Kong players, including one Nadeem Ahmed, who played against India in the Asia Cup last month, have been charged under ICC Anti- Corruption Code for their alleged involvement in match-fixing in 2014.
Dubai: Three Hong Kong players, including one Nadeem Ahmed, who played against India in the Asia Cup last month, have been charged under ICC Anti- Corruption Code for their alleged involvement in match-fixing in 2014.
Three players — Haseeb Amjad and brothers Nadeem and Irfan Ahmed — have been charged under multiple sections of the ACU code. All the three player are of Pakistani origin.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
The notable name is left-arm spinner Nadeem, who bowled 10 wicketless overs for 39 runs during the Asia Cup game against India on 18 September in Dubai.
Irfan and Haseeb last played for their country in 2014 and 2016 respectively.
The 28-year-old Irfan has nine specific charges against him for his involvement in fixing games. He is already under suspension from ICC since April 2016. Nadeem and Haseeb have been charged under five sections of ICC Code.
Under Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code, Irfan tried to fix Hong Kong's game against Scotland on January 13, 2014 and another match against Canada on 17 January in that year.
Under article 2.4.2, he "didn't report the full details of the approaches during the two matches".
Under Article 2.1.2, he took bribe to under-perform against Zimbabwe on 12 March, 2014, the ICC said.
He also failed to report corrupt approach during ICC World T20 Qualifier in June, 2015 and tried to fix a World T20 match in 2016, according to the ICC.
Haseeb and Nadeem were also specifically involved in the two matches mentioned earlier and also been charged under similar anti corruption code of ICC.
Nadeem and Haseeb have been given two weeks' time to reply to these charges.
Updated Date:
Oct 08, 2018
