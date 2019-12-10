First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Dec 09, 2019
SCO vs USA
USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition | 3rd Place Play-off Dec 09, 2019
NEP vs MDV
Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
SL in PAK Dec 11, 2019
PAK vs SL
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 11, 2019
UAE vs SCO
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar to step down at the end of current term in 2020, says report

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, reports suggest.

Reuters, Dec 10, 2019 15:21:11 IST

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, Indian newspaper The Hindu has reported.

Manohar, who was elected unopposed on a two-year term as the global governing body’s first independent chairman in May 2016, resigned for personal reasons in March the following year only to defer his resignation a week later.

He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.

"I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term," The Hindu quoted him as saying here "Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.

“I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 15:21:11 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC, Shashank Manohar

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all