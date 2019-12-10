- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs SAU Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs ODS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 11th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Parliament LIVE Updates: Mehbooba Mufti issues whip to lone PDP MP in RS, directs him to oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passes in Lok Sabha: From Article 14 to Assam Accord, key legal issues related to proposed law
BWF World Tour Finals 2019: PV Sindhu must find top gear to defend title; Kento Momota overwhelming favourite in men's singles
Eknath Khadse demands disciplinary action against BJP workers responsible for defeat in Maharashtra, says he has evidence against guilty cadre
Paul A Volcker, Federal Reserve chairman who waged war on inflation and helped shape US economy for decades, dead at 92
Watch: Chhapaak trailer shows Deepika Padukone struggling for justice as an acid attack victim
Videocon loan case: With Chanda Kochhar knocking HC’s door challenging termination, ICICI board’s actions are back in spotlight
In Rajura rape case, 17 minor Adivasi girls and their families await a seemingly elusive justice
Climate change: Increasing presence of peafowl across Kerala piques scientists’ interest
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, Indian newspaper The Hindu has reported.
Manohar, who was elected unopposed on a two-year term as the global governing body’s first independent chairman in May 2016, resigned for personal reasons in March the following year only to defer his resignation a week later.
He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.
"I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term," The Hindu quoted him as saying here "Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.
“I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May.”
Dec 10, 2019 15:21:11 IST
