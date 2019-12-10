International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, Indian newspaper The Hindu has reported.

Manohar, who was elected unopposed on a two-year term as the global governing body’s first independent chairman in May 2016, resigned for personal reasons in March the following year only to defer his resignation a week later.

He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.

"I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term," The Hindu quoted him as saying here "Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.

“I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May.”

