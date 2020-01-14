First Cricket
ICC chairman Shashank Manohar facilitates Bangladesh's split tour to Pakistan

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has facilitated an agreement between the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards for a full series which will be split between January and April this year in Pakistan.

Press Trust of India, Jan 14, 2020 20:44:04 IST

As per the agreement, Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from 24 to 27 January. They will return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture, to be held from 7 to 11 February, in Rawalpindi.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar facilitates Bangladeshs split tour to Pakistan

File image of Shanshank Manohar. Getty Images

As per the agreement, Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from 24 to 27 January. They will return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture, to be held from 7 to 11 February, in Rawalpindi.

The 'tigers' will again return to Karachi in early April for a one-dayer on 3 April and the second Test match of the ICC Championship from 5 to 9 April.

The PCB said the series was finalised after the chairman and chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday reached a consensus with the BCB on the upcoming series, which will be part of the Future Tours Programme.

"The process was facilitated by the International Cricket Council Chairman Shashank Manohar in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon," the PCB release said.

The BCB had recently rejected the option of playing two Tests in Pakistan but agreed to make a short tour of Pakistan for a three-match T20 series instead of the Tests in January.

The Bangladesh tour will now run before and after the Pakistan Super League, which starts from 20 February in Karachi and concludes in Lahore on 22 March.

The new arrangement is a personal triumph for Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan as they faced criticism after Bangladesh refused to tour Pakistan for the Tests.

"I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," Mani said.

Wasim Khan noted that now it is a win-win outcome for both the boards.

"I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country."

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 20:44:04 IST

