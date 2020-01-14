ICC chairman Shashank Manohar facilitates Bangladesh's split tour to Pakistan
ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has facilitated an agreement between the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards for a full series which will be split between January and April this year in Pakistan.
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Amid anti-CAA protests, this coder amplified anti-establishment voices by taking down 1.6 lakh bots that disrupted Twitter trends
-
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on Davinder Singh, Pulwama attack underscore Congress' flawed national security narrative
-
Netflix cements its place in the global entertainment industry with unprecedented 24 nominations at Oscars 2020
-
'You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan': Judge hearing Chandra Shekhar Azad's bail plea slams Delhi Police for action on anti-CAA protesters
-
Hobart International 2020: Even after spending two years off the court, Sania Mirza’s forehand has lost none of its sting
-
At a time of nationwide protests, India's classical artists are missing a culture of dissent, and this needs fixing
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
-
Iran's judiciary announces arrests over downing of Ukranian plane; Hassan Rouhani calls for special court to probe incident
-
CPI inflation at over 5-year high: RBI likely to be cautious before next rate cut; has a tough task ahead to balance growth, rising prices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Karachi: ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has facilitated an agreement between the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards for a full series which will be split between January and April this year in Pakistan.
File image of Shanshank Manohar. Getty Images
As per the agreement, Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from 24 to 27 January. They will return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture, to be held from 7 to 11 February, in Rawalpindi.
The 'tigers' will again return to Karachi in early April for a one-dayer on 3 April and the second Test match of the ICC Championship from 5 to 9 April.
The PCB said the series was finalised after the chairman and chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday reached a consensus with the BCB on the upcoming series, which will be part of the Future Tours Programme.
"The process was facilitated by the International Cricket Council Chairman Shashank Manohar in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon," the PCB release said.
The BCB had recently rejected the option of playing two Tests in Pakistan but agreed to make a short tour of Pakistan for a three-match T20 series instead of the Tests in January.
The Bangladesh tour will now run before and after the Pakistan Super League, which starts from 20 February in Karachi and concludes in Lahore on 22 March.
The new arrangement is a personal triumph for Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan as they faced criticism after Bangladesh refused to tour Pakistan for the Tests.
"I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," Mani said.
Wasim Khan noted that now it is a win-win outcome for both the boards.
"I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 14, 2020 20:44:04 IST
Also See
PCB rejects Bangladesh's proposal of playing just one Test in Pakistan and other in Dhaka
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani to persuade Bangladesh counterpart for playing one Test, three T20Is in country
PCB, BCB officials to meet in Dubai after Bangladesh gets government clearance to play T20Is in Pakistan