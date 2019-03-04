ICC cannot help us with regard to boycotting terror-sponsoring nations, says BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary
BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Monday said that the ICC has been in constant touch with the Indian board, and have stated that boycotting any country from where terror emanates is not within their domain.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Making of AK-203 rifle in Amethi may bring in votes and jobs, but most importantly will replace obsolete INSAS
-
Narendra Modi in Jamnagar: Prime minister says 'Opposition's mantra is to remove me, mine is to eliminate terror'
-
Jharkhand's Khunti village rife with tales of human trafficking, but threats keeps villagers from approaching police
-
Amid India-Pakistan hostilities, Islamabad tells Washington full-blown crisis may jeopardise Afghan peace talks
-
Bhumi Pednekar on Sonchiriya: The terrain and experience of shooting in Chambal added to my character
-
US China trade disputes: Trump, Xi Jinping appear close to deal to roll back tariffs on $200 bn worth of Chinese goods
-
The Valmiki community's protest against empty political gestures — and an oppressive occupation
-
European football talking points: Manchester United produce vintage late show; defending champions rule the roost
-
In 'The Rape of an Abandoned House', Deepak Budki lays bare the hunger of scavengers
-
एयरफोर्स का काम टारगेट हिट करना है लाशें गिनना नहीं: IAF चीफ
-
Air Strikes में मारे गए आतंकवादियों की अमित शाह ने बताई संख्या, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल
-
क्या वाकई मारा गया मसूद अजहर? खुफिया एजेंसियों की पड़ताल जारी
-
अमेठी में पीएम मोदी: 5 साल में अमेठी के लिए स्मृति ईरानी ने राहुल गांधी से ज्यादा काम किया
-
पटना में संकल्प रैली में PM मोदी की दहाड़, कहा- देश के दुश्मनों से हिसाब लेगा ये चौकीदार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Monday said that the ICC has been in constant touch with the Indian board, and have stated that boycotting any country from where terror emanates is not within their domain.
File image of BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. AFP
"ICC Chairman, after discussing with the with the board, has conveyed to us that boycotting any country from where terror emanates is not within the domain of ICC," Choudhary told reporters.
BCCI had previously written a letter to the ICC raising two concerns, one was of security of the players and fans. The second matter was related to suggesting India and other members take no part with teams which come from areas where terror emanates from.
There has been a huge outcry in the country urging India not to play against Pakistan in the World Cup after a terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama on 14 February.
"The main concern raised by us was of security of players and the fans which the ICC has decided to look after. The ECB representative Colin Graves also said the same view," Choudhary added.
When questioned about India's World Cup squad, the secretary said that the deadline will be followed by the management to name the squad.
"Selection of players is of paramount importance and we will follow the ICC deadline for naming the players," he said.
India is scheduled to play against Pakistan in a World Cup group stage match on 16 June.
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2019 15:08:00 IST
Also See
BCCI's Amitabh Choudhary distances himself from letter to ICC on boycotting Pakistan in World Cup, says he didn't write it
Pulwama Terror Attack: Sachin Tendulkar says he would 'hate' to see India concede two points to Pakistan in World Cup
ICC to clear BCCI's doubts over 2019 World Cup security in CEC meeting, won't discuss Pakistan boycott